Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reportedly announced a 2% reduction in its global workforce, which could impact over 12,000 employees. Apart from TCS layoffs, the tech giant also reportedly plans to freeze hiring of experienced workers and pause annual salary hikes worldwide. Indian techie Soham Parekh was previously in the spotlight for reportedly working at multiple startups at once, reacted to the news. Responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Parekh advised professionals to take charge of their careers, and said, “Don't wait for handouts. Learn fast. Build harder. Your skills are your leverage. Outwork the system. Outlearn the gatekeepers. Outbuild the giants.” Parekh had earlier faced criticism after being exposed by Playground AI founder Suhail Doshi for alleged moonlighting. Later, Parekh acknowledged being involved with several startups simultaneously but explained that financial difficulties led him to make that choice. TCS Salary Hike Update: Tata Consultancy Services To Halt Annual Salary Hike, Hirings for Senior Employees After Announcing Massive Layoffs, Says Report.

TCS Layoffs: Indian Techie Soham Parekh Reacts

Don't wait for handouts. Learn fast. Build harder. Your skills are your leverage. Outwork the system. Outlearn the gatekeepers. Outbuild the giants. https://t.co/fYUeSYTJCM — Soham Parekh (@realsohamparekh) July 29, 2025

