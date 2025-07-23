Bitcoin price started falling, touching the USD 1,20,000 mark tonight, and now it stands at around the USD 1,18,800. The sudden drop in the BTC price can be seen in the graph as the cryptocurrency went down. The Bitcoin price recently touched the USD 1,23,000 mark, and it was almost about to touch it again tonight at 12:00 AM IST; however, it started falling. Bosch Layoffs: Germany Auto Parts Maker Laying Off 1,100 Employees Amid Competition Form Chinese Manufacturers Affecting Assembly Line and Back-Office Roles.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down at USD 1,19,000

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)