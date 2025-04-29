Vivo T4 5G sale will officially begin in India at 12 PM. The smartphone was launched with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor reaching up to 8,20,000 score on AnTuTu benchmarks, Vivo T4 5G features 7,300mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support and comes with 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera, 2MP bokeh camera and 32MP selfie camera. It has an IP65 rating and MIL-STD 810H certification for better protection. Vivo T4 5G offers a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 5,000 nits of brightness. The India Vivo T4 5G price starts at INR 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, with the top-end 12GB+256GB model priced at INR 25,999. Sales begin on April 29, 2025, with an INR 2,000 exchange bonus and discounts on select bank cards. CMF Phone 2 Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone of CMF Launched in India.

Vivo T4 5G Sale Starts Today at 12 PM in India

The stunning new vivo T4 has arrived! Get ready to #GetSetTurbo and hit the fast lane. From multitasking to content creation, own it all! Know More https://t.co/pZQXjK1JQc#vivoT4 #GetSetTurbo #TurboLife pic.twitter.com/Ql9TieVmOR — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 22, 2025

