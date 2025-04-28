New Delhi, April 28: CMF Phone 2 Pro is launched in India. Nothing's CMF Phone 2 Pro launched with MediaTek processor and comes in as a mid range Mid-range smartphone. The CMF Phone 2 Pro brings several improvements over the Phone 1. One major change is the addition of a triple camera setup, replacing the dual-camera system seen on the CMF Phone 1 and also features a dual-tone back panel. The CMF Phone 2 Pro price in India starts at INR 18,999.

The smartphone comes with a physical button that users can personalise to suit their needs. The button can be set up to do different things, such as taking photos, recording screens, or capturing audio. CMF Phone 2 Pro is available in four colour options. The smartphone comes with a charger and case in the box. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Launch in India on April 30, Will Feature IP68, IP69 Protection; Check Specifications and Features.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Specifications and Features

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor. It offers up to 8GB of RAM, along with internal storage of up to 256GB. The smartphone comes with a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers 3,000nits of peak brightness. It will support 120FPS in BGMI.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes with a triple camera setup on the back. The smartphone include a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. It features a 16MP front camera. TGhe The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. It runs on Nothing OS 3.2 based on Android 15. The CMF Phone 2 Pro will offer 3 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches. Realme GT 7 Launch Expected in Next Month, Likely To Feature 7,200mAh Battery With 100W Fast-Charging; Check Expected Price Range, Features and Specifications.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Price in India

The CMF Phone 2 Pro price in India with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is INR 18,999. A higher-end variant of the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at INR 20,999. However, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be offered at a price of INR 17,999 and INR 19,999, respectively, on the first day of the sale with bank offers. The pre-order of the CMF Phone 2 Pro begins today. The sale of the smartphone will start from May 5, 2025.

