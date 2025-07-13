Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE are set to launch in India on July 14, 2025. The Vivo X Fold 5 will feature a triple ZEISS rear camera setup including a 50MP primary, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto. It may have a 20MP selfie camera. On the other hand, Vivo X200 FE will offer a 50MP ZEISS primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The Vivo X200 FE packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, and the Vivo X Fold 5 may come with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The Vivo X Fold 5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with Adreno 750 GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, while the X200 FE may use a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC and UFS 3.1 storage. Both devices will run on an Android 15-based OS. The Vivo X Fold 5 will have an 8.03-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED 120Hz main display and a 6.53-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED 120Hz cover display. Vivo X200 FE will have a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display. Vivo X200 FE price is expected to be INR 54,999. Vivo X Fold 5 may launch at INR 1,49,999. iQOO Z10 R India Launch in Imminent, Likely Coming Out With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price Range.

Vivo X200 FE Launch in India on July 14, 2025 (Tomorrow)

Less time plugged in. More time powered on. With a 6500 mAh battery and 90W FlashCharge, the #vivoX200FE has power that keeps up with your day. Launching on 14th July. https://t.co/3baEJYPYfN#vivoX200FE #ZEISSImageProPacked pic.twitter.com/y8m0VEVs6q — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 13, 2025

Vivo X Fold 5 Launch in India on July 14, 2025 (Tomorrow)

Introducing industry’s first next-gen Microcrystal Glass on the #vivoXFold5. Ultra-solid. Ultra-reliable. Designed to protect what matters. Launching on 14th July.#SoLightSoStrong pic.twitter.com/I3EPmR8Sa6 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 12, 2025

