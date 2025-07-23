Elon Musk's X has won as DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in its favour, limiting the US government's ability to issue gag orders. The gag orders prevent X platform from notifying the public when it receives search warrants and subpoenas from the government. X said it received a subpoena demanding personal information on two FBI agents, Kyle Seraphin and Garrett O’Doyle, due to their whistleblowing activities. X argued in court that such gag orders violate federal law and the First Amendment. The ruling is seen as a win for transparency and free speech, ensuring greater public accountability of government investigations. Elon Musk said, "Protecting your freedom of speech" . Mark Zuckerberg on Hiring Spree for Superintelligence Team! Meta Hires 3 More Google DeepMind AI Researchers Who Worked on Gemini AI Version That Achieved Gold Medal-Level Performance at IMO 2025.

Elon Musk's X Wins Court Appeal on Government's Ability to Issue Gag Orders

Protecting your freedom of speech https://t.co/PmGdLBOBGc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)