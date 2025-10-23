Elon Musk-run X has introduced a new XChat update to allow users to control who can call them on the platform. Users can also limit both voice and video calls to people they follow or to verified users. The update is expected to enhance user privacy and reduce spam calls on the app. The update will give users more control over their communication preferences by making the chat experience safer and secure for everyone. As per a post of (@cb_doge), users can limit voice and video calls to verified accounts to reduce spam. To do this, go to Settings, then Privacy and Safety, select Direct Messages, and choose Verified Users. Elon Musk said, "Set your permissions to verified users only." OpenAI ‘Project Mercury’ May Replace Junior Bankers: Sam Altman-Run Company Hires Ex-Investment Bankers To Train Its AI To Automate Entry-Level Tasks.

Elon Musk Says, ‘Set Your Permissions to Verified Users Only’

Set your permissions to verified users only https://t.co/CqnnYQ857n — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2025

XChat New Feature Update

𝕏 Chat Update: You can now control who can call you. Limit video and voice calls to people you follow or verified users. I recommend setting it to verified users only to avoid spam: Go to Settings → Privacy & Safety → Direct Messages → Verified Users pic.twitter.com/uoMxtFU6bD — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Elon Musk). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

