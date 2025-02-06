Zomato Renamed As Eternal: Deepinder Goyal Reveals New Name, Logo of Food Delivery Platform After Board Approves Name Change

Zomato Board has Approves Proposal to Rebrand Company Name to 'Eternal.'

Zomato Renamed As Eternal: Deepinder Goyal Reveals New Name, Logo of Food Delivery Platform After Board Approves Name Change
Zomato | Eternal (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons, Official Website)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 06, 2025 06:45 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the rebranding initiative of the food delivery platform on January 6, 2025. The company reveals its new logo and  rebrands itself as “Eternal” to reflect its expansion beyond food delivery. It will include Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure. Goyal stated that the Board has approved this change and has requested shareholders to support it. Upon approval, the corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com, and the stock ticker will change from Zomato to Eternal. Swiggy Q3 Results: Zomato Rival Reports INR 799.08 Crore Net Loss in FY25.

Zomato Board Approves To Rebrand Company Name to ‘Eternal’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Blinkit Deepinder Goyal District Eternal Hyperpure Zomato Zomato Board
You might also like
Zomato Hiring Update: CEO Deepinder Goyal Says 30 Exceptional Candidates Received Offers From 18,000 Applications, 18 Already Joined in High-Impact Roles
Technology

Zomato Hiring Update: CEO Deepinder Goyal Says 30 Exceptional Candidates Received Offers From 18,000 Applications, 18 Already Joined in High-Impact Roles
‘I Have a Second Brain’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Seeks AI-Driven Business and Product Leaders; Check Details
Technology

‘I Have a Second Brain’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Seeks AI-Driven Business and Product Leaders; Check Details
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 06, 2025 06:45 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the rebranding initiative of the food delivery platform on January 6, 2025. The company reveals its new logo and  rebrands itself as “Eternal” to reflect its expansion beyond food delivery. It will include Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure. Goyal stated that the Board has approved this change and has requested shareholders to support it. Upon approval, the corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com, and the stock ticker will change from Zomato to Eternal. Swiggy Q3 Results: Zomato Rival Reports INR 799.08 Crore Net Loss in FY25.

Zomato Board Approves To Rebrand Company Name to ‘Eternal’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Blinkit Deepinder Goyal District Eternal Hyperpure Zomato Zomato Board
You might also like
Zomato Hiring Update: CEO Deepinder Goyal Says 30 Exceptional Candidates Received Offers From 18,000 Applications, 18 Already Joined in High-Impact Roles
Technology

Zomato Hiring Update: CEO Deepinder Goyal Says 30 Exceptional Candidates Received Offers From 18,000 Applications, 18 Already Joined in High-Impact Roles
‘I Have a Second Brain’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Seeks AI-Driven Business and Product Leaders; Check Details
Technology

‘I Have a Second Brain’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Seeks AI-Driven Business and Product Leaders; Check Details
Elon Musk Shares Image of US District Attorney Edward R Martin Jr Taking Legal Action Against Threats to DOGE Employees and Law Violation, Says ‘Don’t Mess with DOGE’
World

Elon Musk Shares Image of US District Attorney Edward R Martin Jr Taking Legal Action Against Threats to DOGE Employees and Law Violation, Says ‘Don’t Mess with DOGE’
Virat Kohli Felicitated by DDCA President Rohan Jaitley After Day 2 of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match (Watch Video)
Cricket

Virat Kohli Felicitated by DDCA President Rohan Jaitley After Day 2 of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match (Watch Video)
Technology

‘I Have a Second Brain’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Seeks AI-Driven Business and Product Leaders; Check Details
Elon Musk Shares Image of US District Attorney Edward R Martin Jr Taking Legal Action Against Threats to DOGE Employees and Law Violation, Says ‘Don’t Mess with DOGE’
World

Elon Musk Shares Image of US District Attorney Edward R Martin Jr Taking Legal Action Against Threats to DOGE Employees and Law Violation, Says ‘Don’t Mess with DOGE’
Virat Kohli Felicitated by DDCA President Rohan Jaitley After Day 2 of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match (Watch Video)
Cricket

Virat Kohli Felicitated by DDCA President Rohan Jaitley After Day 2 of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match (Watch Video)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Eng vs Ind
500K+ searches
Sri Lanka vs Australia
500K+ searches
Hotstar
200K+ searches
Newcastle vs Arsenal
100K+ searches
Vidaamuyarchi
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel