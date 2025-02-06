Zomato Renamed As Eternal: Deepinder Goyal Reveals New Name, Logo of Food Delivery Platform After Board Approves Name Change

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the rebranding initiative of the food delivery platform on January 6, 2025. The company reveals its new logo and rebrands itself as “Eternal” to reflect its expansion beyond food delivery. It will include Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure. Goyal stated that the Board has approved this change and has requested shareholders to support it. Upon approval, the corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com, and the stock ticker will change from Zomato to Eternal. Swiggy Q3 Results: Zomato Rival Reports INR 799.08 Crore Net Loss in FY25.

Zomato Board Approves To Rebrand Company Name to ‘Eternal’

