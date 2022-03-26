10 humanitarian corridors to open on March 26.



Civilians will be evacuating from 4 cities in Kyiv Oblast and 6 cities in Luhansk Oblast.



Those in besieged Mariupol must head out, to Zaporizhzhia, on their own. Russians don’t let buses pass.



Source: Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 26, 2022

