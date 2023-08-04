Andrew Tate, who was recently charged with human trafficking has won an appeal to have a house arrest order lifted. A Bucharest court ordered the release of Andrew Tate from house arrest. The social media personality is reportedly awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking. The former professional kickboxer, who has been charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women in Romania was released from house arrest by a Bucharest court. While Tate Tate has been released from house arrest, he will not be allowed to leave Romania following rape and sex trafficking charges. Andrew Tate Loses Appeal Against House Arrest in Romania as Human Trafficking Case Continues.

Andrew Tate Wins Appeal

BREAKING: Andrew Tate wins appeal to have house arrest order lifted. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 4, 2023

