Social media has been buzzing about a recently surfaced video from a Chinese zoo. In the now-viral clip, three bears can be seen watching a zoo visitor in the undated video as he engages in the 'Flower Handshake', a popular dancing move. Joining your wrists and moving them in a circle over your head is known as the Flower Handshake' dance. All three of the black bears, surprisingly, imitate the guest by standing on their hind legs. The New York Post posted this video on YouTube on Wednesday, October 25. The video has received over 5,000 views so far. Giant Hungry Bear Roams Around Supermarket and Shoplifts Candies in California; Watch Viral Video.

Black Bears Imitate Zoo Visitor’s ‘Flower Handshake’ Dance Move

