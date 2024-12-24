Former US President Bill Clinton was discharged from MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Tuesday, December 24, one day after being admitted for the flu. On Bill Clinton's hospital discharge, his office said, “President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu. He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received. He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all.” Clinton (78) was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever. Donald Trump Administration: US President-Elect Appoints Indian-American Sriram Krishnan As Policy Advisor on AI.

Bill Clinton Health Update

