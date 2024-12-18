A plane crashed into a building while landing at San Fernando Airport in Argentina. A video of the plane crash in Argentina has surfaced on social media. The video shows a crashed Bombardier Challenger 300 (LV-GOK) plane turning into a ball of flame. It is not yet known how many people were on board and the extent of injury. More details are awaited. Hawaii Plane Crash: 2 Killed As Small Aircraft Loses Control and Crashes Into Building Near Honolulu Airport (Watch Videos).

Argentina Plane Crash

JUST IN - A Bombardier Challenger 300 (LV-GOK) plane crashes into a building while landing at San Fernando Airport in Argentinapic.twitter.com/tidY77uzZu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 18, 2024

