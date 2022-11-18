Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, on Friday condemned North Korea for firing a intercontinental ballistic missile that landed within his country’s exclusive economic zone. The Japanese coast guard said the missile landed about 210km from an island in northern Hokkaido. There were no reports of damage to ships or aircraft. North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan

