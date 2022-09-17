In a video that has gone viral on social media, King Charles III was handed a pen 'just in case' by Cardiff residents during his visit to Wales. The move by Cardigg residents comes after a video of King Charles III losing his calm over a leaky pen had gone viral earlier. As per reports, the new British Monarch had lost his temper over a leaking pen while he was signing a visitors' book at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast in Northern Ireland. King Charles III Loses His Calm Over a Leaking Pen During Ireland Visit, Says ‘Every Stinking Time’ (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Britain's King Charles is handed a pen 'just in case' by Cardiff residents during his visit to Wales. Earlier in the week, the new monarch vented his frustration at a leaky pen while signing a visitors' book at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland https://t.co/wxtRF8m1yy pic.twitter.com/pL09sdBxI0 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)