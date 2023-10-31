Canada has taken a significant step in safeguarding its government-issued mobile devices by banning the Chinese messaging app WeChat and the Russian antivirus program Kaspersky. Reportedly, this action is a response to concerns over privacy and security risks, which have been deemed unacceptable. The decision was based on an assessment by Canada's chief information officer. It's worth noting that the ban was enacted as a preventive measure, and there is no evidence of government information compromise. Canada Road Accident: Semi-Truck Carrying Fireworks Worth USD 100,000 Crashes Into Trailer in British Columbia, Causes Spectacular Display (Watch Video).

Canada Bans WeChat and Kaspersky on Government Devices

