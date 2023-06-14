Three people were killed after a series of explosions caused by fireworks struck residential buildings in Tianjin, China. Several others were injured and were still treated by emergency responders on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday shortly after 8 pm. The man who ignited the firecrackers was arrested. Russia Fire Video: Novocherkassk Power Station in Rostov Engulfs in Blaze, Clip Shows Flames and Clouds of Smoke Surfaces.

China Blast Video:

NEW: Explosions from fireworks kill three in China’s Tianjin READ: https://t.co/u6hr1wdOiIpic.twitter.com/YCWvYJg3dJ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 14, 2023

