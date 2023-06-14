A major fire broke out at Novocherkassk power station in Russia's southern Rostov region on Wednesday. The reason behind the blaze is unclear. No casualty has been reported. Meanwhile, a video showing the flames and smoke emancipating from ground zero has surfaced online and is getting widely shared. Russia Fire: Fuel Depot in Volna Goes Up in Flames, Video of Smoke Clouds Covering Night Sky Goes Viral.

Russia Fire Video:

BREAKING: Large fire at Novocherkassk power station in Russia's southern Rostov regionpic.twitter.com/ebqeiz3v9G — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 14, 2023

