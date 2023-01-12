A disturbing video has gone viral on social media that shows a car ploughing into a group of pedestrians in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. The incident took place on Wednesday in which at least five people were killed and 13 were injured. A suspect is a 22-year-old man from Guangdong, the reports said. The road rash incident is currently under investigation. Delhi: Speeding Car Hits Three Children in Roop Nagar, All Injured; Case Registered (Watch Video).

Pedestrians Flung Into Air:

Warning! Graphic. Today, at Zhengjia Square in #Guangzhou City 广州正佳广场, #CCPChina, a black BMW repeatedly rammed and crushed pedestrians, causing 5 deaths & 13 injuries. Cause unknown at this time. It is suspected that someone wanted revenge on society.#China #CCP pic.twitter.com/brqbJkHBHO — Inconvenient Truths by Jennifer Zeng 曾錚真言 (@jenniferzeng97) January 11, 2023

Five Killed After Speeding Car Ploughs People:

Social platform news, an hour ago, a BMW car in Guangzhou deliberately hit the crowd in the street! Many people were injured.🙏🙏🙏 I guess he takes drugs. a waste thing. pic.twitter.com/fpmKpfjOWy — Sharing travel (@TripInChina) January 11, 2023

