Coca-Cola announced a major recall of Coke, Sprite, Fanta, and other beverages on Monday, January 27, after testing revealed high levels of chlorate. The recall affects cans and glass bottles distributed in Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, France, and Luxembourg since late November. While the company did not specify the exact quantity involved, it confirmed that the recall covers a significant volume of drinks. US Pizza Recall Alert: Frozen Meat Pizzas Distributed to Grocery Stores Including Walmart Recalled Due to Soy Allergy Risk.

Coca-Cola Recall in Europe

Coca-Cola Products Recalled in Europe

