Australia is preparing for severe weather as Cyclone Alfred approaches, with the storm expected to bring destructive winds, heavy rain, and dangerous storm surges. The tropical cyclone, currently a Category 2 storm, is on track to make landfall near Brisbane late on Friday, March 7, or early on Saturday, March 8. With winds of 89-117 km/h (55-73 mph), Alfred could cause significant damage, uproot trees, and trigger power outages. The storm is now moving slowly west at 7 km/h, 240 km east of Brisbane, with gusts reaching up to 130 km/h. Live updates are available via the Windy tracker for real-time storm status. Cyclone Alfred in Australia: Queensland and NSW Residents Brace for Tropical Cyclonic Storm, Once in 50 Years.