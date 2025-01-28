Atomic scientists have moved the "Doomsday Clock" closer to midnight than ever before, setting it to 89 seconds to midnight—just one second closer than last year. The decision was made by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which cited multiple global threats as contributing factors, including Russia's nuclear threats amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, rising tensions in other geopolitical hotspots, the military use of artificial intelligence, and the escalating dangers of climate change. The Doomsday Clock, created in 1947 by the Chicago-based nonprofit during the Cold War, serves as a symbolic warning to the world about how close humanity is to catastrophic destruction. What Does the Doomsday Clock Tell Us About the Future?

