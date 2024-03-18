An alleged drone attack destroyed a helicopter in Moldova on Sunday, March 17. A video of the drone attack on a helicopter in Moldova has gone viral on social media. According to news agency BNO News, local officials said that a drone destroyed a helicopter in Moldova's breakaway Transnistria region. The 10-second video clip shows a drone attacking a helicopter and destroying it in seconds. Moldovan Breakaway Region Appeals to Russia as a Spat with the Pro-Western Government Worsens.

Drone Destroys Helicopter in Moldova

JUST IN: Drone destroys helicopter in Moldova's breakaway Transnistria region, according to local officials pic.twitter.com/FZntbeRdaf — BNO News (@BNONews) March 17, 2024

