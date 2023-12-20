Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Islamabad and surrounding cities late on Wednesday, just days after a 5.8 magnitude quake hit the federal capital of Pakistan and its suburbs. Tremors were felt in various areas of Islamabad, prompting residents to evacuate their homes as the earthquake intensified. Individuals working in offices abandoned their tasks and were observed outside the buildings, local media reported. Earthquake in Peru: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale Strikes Arequipa Region.

Earthquake in Islamabad

BREAKING: Strong earthquake shakes Islamabad, Pakistan pic.twitter.com/A9ml91zlan — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 20, 2023

