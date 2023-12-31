The Pacific nation of Kiribati has become the first country to see the new year. The country's largest island, Kiritimati, also known as Christmas Island, entered 2024 at 10:00 GMT. The Chatham Islands, part of New Zealand's territory, will ring in 2024 15 minutes later (10:15 GMT). First and Last Countries To Enter New Year 2024: Know When January 1 Begins Around the World at Different Time Zones.

Kiritimati Becomes First Place in World to Enter 2024

JUST IN: 🇰🇮 Kiritimati, also known as Christmas Island, becomes the first place in the world to enter 2024. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)