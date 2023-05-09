Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday from outside Islamabad High Court. Amid all of this, a video of Imran Khan after his arrest is going viral on social media. In the video, Khan is heard saying, "Ready to die than live under these duffers". According to reports, Khan is facing 121 cases across the country, including for committing treason and blasphemy and inciting violence and terrorism. Moment When Imran Khan Was Arrested: Videos of Former Pakistan PM's Arrest From Outside Islamabad High Court Surface Online.

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | Imran Khan arrested! “Ready to die than live under these duffers” says in Twitter videohttps://t.co/MBg4HCSaIC — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

