Trigana Air’s ATR 42-500 aircraft skidded off the runway at Stevanus Rumbewas Airport in Papua’s Serui, causing significant damage to the plane. Reportedly, the incident on Monday, September 9, occurred during takeoff when the crew suddenly aborted the takeoff from runway 28 for unknown reasons. The plane, en route from Serui to Jayapura, was carrying 42 passengers and six crew members. All individuals onboard, including a baby, evacuated safely, but several passengers sustained injuries during the crash. The cause of the runway excursion is under investigation as authorities assess the damage and the impact on airport operations. Indonesia: Staffer Falls Off Airbus A320 as Crew Removes Stepladder From Door Prematurely (Watch Video).

Trigana Air Plane Skids Off Runway in Papua

Trigana Air ATR 42-500 significantly damaged after a runway excursion at Serui Stevanus Rumbewas Airport in Indonesia. It's been reported that the incident occurred when the crew aborted the takeoff from runway 28, for reasons currently unknown. All 42 passengers and six… pic.twitter.com/VJhrQMyE5A — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 9, 2024

Injuries Reported in Trigana Air Crash at Serui Airport

JUST IN - Several passengers injured as plane skids off Indonesia runway https://t.co/NsMm999yd2 pic.twitter.com/gJJDIkjbUb — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 9, 2024

Trigana Air ATR 42-500 Skids Off Runway

