Indonesia will demolish and rebuild a Kanjuruhan football stadium where a stampede killed more than 130 people this month. President Joko Widodo said the stadium will be rebuild according to FIFA standards.

Indonesia to demolish soccer stadium where stampede killed over 130 https://t.co/1JvR2EwoSE pic.twitter.com/ufFIW5ZiZq — Reuters (@Reuters) October 18, 2022

