On Monday, July 14, US President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, claimed that the POTUS could release more documents related to the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein probe, despite the US Department of Justice (DOJ) saying otherwise in a memo released earlier. Lara Trump said that the Trump administration would release more evidence related to Jeffrey Epstein and would have more transparency. She further said that President Trump hears his base on this issue, understands how "important" it is, and will "set things right." Lara Trump further said, "So I believe that there will probably be more coming on this, and I believe anything that they are able to release — that doesn’t damage any witnesses or anyone underage, or anything like that — I believe they’ll probably try to get out sooner rather than later." Notably, her statement came after Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for the release of all Jeffrey Epstein files. Elon Musk Says Exposing Jeffrey Epstein Files ‘Top Priority’ for America Party.

Trump Administration Planning To Release Additional Documents Related to Epstein

BREAKING: Lara Trump says the Trump administration is planning to release additional documents related to Epstein — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 14, 2025

Lara Trump Says the Trump Admin Will Release More Evidence Related to Jeffrey Epstein

BREAKING: Lara Trump says the Trump admin will release more evidence related to Epstein and will have more transparency. She says President Trump hears his base on this issue, understands how “important” it is, and will “set things right.” pic.twitter.com/5kORd2Ge9G — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)