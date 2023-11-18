Iceland Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir on Saturday, November 18, said that no other country than Iceland is better prepared for volcanos and other natural disasters. Her statement came as authorities in Iceland braced for a potential lava eruption southwest of Reykjavik. On November 11, at least 4,000 residents of Grindavik, a fishing port around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital, were evacuated after magma shifted under the Earth's crust, which caused hundreds of earthquakes. The earthquakes are seen as a warning of a likely volcanic eruption. At a press conference, Katrin Jakobsdottir said, "We have long experience dealing with volcanic eruptions. We know that it’s not necessarily a sound decision to build for example defence mechanisms when you have such a great uncertainty where an eruption can come up." Earthquake in Iceland: Grindavik Declares State of Emergency Over Volcanic Eruption Threat As Thousands of Quakes and Tremors Jolt Country (Watch Video).

