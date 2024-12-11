A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter crashed on Tuesday, December 10, during a training session in California, US. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. While no casualties were reported, two LAPD officers received minor injuries. The LAPD helicopter crash occurred at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base in California. The exact circumstances leading to the chopper crash remain unclear at the time. An investigation has been launched. Helicopter Crash in Mojave Desert: Six Missing After Chopper Crashes in Southern California, Investigation Team Dispatched to Crash Site.

🚨#BREAKING: Emergency crews are on the scene after a LAPD Chopper has crashed ⁰ 📌#LosAlamitos | #California Currently, emergency crews are responding to the scene at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Base in California, where a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter has… pic.twitter.com/4T7aH00idC — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 10, 2024

