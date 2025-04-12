The Pentagon has reportedly taken a major step towards cutting spending by cancelling information technology (IT) service contracts worth USD 5.1 billion. As per a report of Reuters, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the termination of contracts with major firms including Deloitte, Accenture, and Booz Allen Hamilton. A memo released late on Thursday reportedly stated that these contracts were considered "non-essential spending on third party consultants." The decision might impact the IT sector, with growing concerns over possible layoffs in the coming months. TikTok Layoffs: ByteDance-Owned Platform Lays Off E-Commerce Team in US Over Poor Performance Amid Ongoing US-China Trade Tariffs War, Say Reports.

Pentagon To End USD 5.1 Billion in IT Contracts With Accenture, Deloitte

