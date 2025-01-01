A zookeeper in Parkent, Uzbekistan, tragically lost his life after being fatally attacked by three African lions at a private zoo during his night shift on December 17. F Iriskulov, 44, entered the lions' enclosure at 5 AM, reportedly to impress his girlfriend, filming the encounter on his phone. Initially calm, the lions soon turned aggressive, with one launching a fatal attack just two minutes after he entered the cage. Harrowing footage captures Iriskulov's screams as the lions mauled him. Reports state the lions partially consumed his body, tearing the skin from his face. Zoo workers discovered his remains four hours later. Two lions were tranquilised, and one was shot dead. Authorities investigated the incident and secured all enclosures, ensuring no further public danger. The zoo, operational since 2019, houses various animals, including lions, a bear, and a cheetah. London Dog Attack: Woman Mauled to Death by Her Two Registered XL Bully Dogs Inside House.

Lion Attack in Uzbekistan (Disturbing Video)

(Daily Mail) A shocking video shows the moment a zookeeper is fatally attacked and eaten alive by lions after going inside their cage to 'impress his girlfriend'. The guard, named as F. Iriskulov, 44, unknowingly caught his final moments on camera as he filmed himself entering… pic.twitter.com/lVIkisFnmG — RebelwithoutaReason (@RebelwoaReason) December 31, 2024

