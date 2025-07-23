Following a viral video showing a man eating KFC chicken inside a strictly vegetarian ISKCON restaurant, devotees chose a peaceful response over confrontation. Instead of protesting angrily, ISKCON followers gathered outside a nearby KFC outlet, chanting the "Hare Krishna" mantra in a calm, spiritual demonstration. The incident involved a British YouTuber who entered the ISKCON-run Govinda restaurant and provocatively ate chicken despite warnings. The man’s act was widely condemned online for disrespecting religious sentiments. In their response, the devotees shared a message of spiritual consciousness, inviting KFC staff to join the uplifting chants. The YouTuber later apologised, acknowledging the offence caused by his prank. London: Man Eats Chicken Inside ISKCON Govinda Restaurant, Defies Vegetarian Rules, Offers Meat to Staff; Viral Video Surfaces.

ISKCON Devotees Chant ‘Hare Krishna’ Outside KFC in London

A man eating KFC chicken inside an ISKCON restaurant sparked discomfort.. but devotees chose peace over protest They gathered outside a nearby KFC, not with anger or slogans, but by chanting 'Hare Krishna' in a calm spiritual response#ISKCON #Iskconlondon https://t.co/AhEx6OqDbC pic.twitter.com/yw0RkR3H9l — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 23, 2025

