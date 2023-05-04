Deutsche Lufthansa AG said a third of its Airbus SE A220 fleet in Zurich has been temporarily grounded because of issues with Pratt & Whitney engines. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said in a statement that elements are missing way down in their supply chains, and companies need to rebuild their production facilities during an earnings call with analysts. Booked Go First Flight Ticket? Here's How To Get Refund As Airline Cancelled All Flights.

Lufthansa Grounds Flights in Zurich

Lufthansa temporarily grounds a third of its Airbus A220 fleet in Zurich due to issues with Pratt & Whitney engines pic.twitter.com/uI4TX1flyi — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

