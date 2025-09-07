A Robinson R66 helicopter crashed in Lakeville, Minnesota, minutes after taking off from Sky Park Airport, erupting in flames and leaving no survivors on Saturday, September 6. The chopper went down in a field about 25 miles south of Minneapolis, near Highview Avenue and 219th Street West, officials said. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, though no injuries were reported on the ground. Authorities confirmed the aircraft was fully engulfed in fire, and the exact number of people onboard remains unclear. The NTSB and FAA have been notified and will investigate the cause, with an investigator set to document the wreckage before it is moved. Lakeville police emphasised that the crash occurred in a non-residential area, limiting risk to nearby residents. Helicopter Crash in Michigan: Eurocopter EC-130 Crash-Lands Near Cabana Blue Lakefront Restaurant in Clay Township, All Passengers Miraculously Survive (Watch Videos).

