Israel on Tuesday, May 13, said its army conducted a "precision strike' on Hamas terrorists hiding beneath the European hospital in Gaza's Khan Yunis. Several reports said the Israel Defence Forces targeted Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, who was running the militant organisation after the assassination of his brother, Yahya Sinwar. "The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists in a command and control center, located in an underground terrorist infrastructure site beneath the European hospital in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, a short while ago," the IDF said. "Hamas continues to use hospitals in Gaza for terrorist activity, demonstrating its cynical and brutal use of the civilian population in the hospital and its surroundings," they added. ‘No Situation Where We Stop War’: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Defense Forces Entering Gaza With ‘Full Force’ in Coming Days to 'Destroy Hamas'.

Israel Conducts ‘Precise Strike’ in Gaza

🚨🚨 The attack on the European Hospital in Gaza: An attempt to assassinate Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar. pic.twitter.com/GGd45hZOXK — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 13, 2025

Mohammed Sinwar Assassinated?

Major attacks in Gaza now allegedly targeting Mohammed Sinwar who has been running the show since his terrorist brother was eliminated pic.twitter.com/MGF5KS4mjm — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) May 13, 2025

Israel Conducts ‘Precise Strike’ in Khan Yunis

⭕️The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists in a command and control center, located in an underground terrorist infrastructure site beneath the European hospital in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, a short while ago. Hamas continues to use hospitals in Gaza… pic.twitter.com/D3NBoU5CT2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 13, 2025

