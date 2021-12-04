Indonesia’s Mount Semeru on Saturday spewed huge amount of ash into the sky. The volcanic eruption triggered panic among people living on the island of Java. Till now there are no reports of any casualties. The volcanic eruption took place in Lumajang district in East Java province. It sent smoke and ash flying 40,000 feet in the air.

Here Is The Video Of The Incident:

BREAKING 🚨 Massive Mount Semeru eruption in Indonesia makes terrified locals flee pic.twitter.com/YgN6j6tkrg — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)