A screengrab of the video shows the commercial building near Tsutenkaku Tower in Osaka being engulfed in flames. (Photo credits: X/@vani_mehrotra)

A massive blaze erupted in Japan's Osaka today, January 21. A few users on X (formerly Twitter), said the blaze erupted at a commercial building in western Japan's Osaka. It is reported that the blaze first erupted on the first floor of the building, following which, the fire department was alerted. At least 26 fire trucks and a helicopter were reportedly deployed to contain the blaze. It is learned that the fire erupted near the iconic Tsutenkaku Tower in Osaka’s Naniwa Ward. Multiple videos of the blaze have surfaced online. The videos show the commercial building engulfed in flames as black smoke covers the skies. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Japan Shocker: Man Hides Spy Cameras in Fake Rocks, Secretly Films 1,000 Women Bathing in Hot Springs; Jailed for 2 Years.

Commercial Building Catches Fire in Osaka

A commercial building in western Japan's Osaka has caught fire. The blaze first erupted on the first floor of the building, after which the fire department was informed. The incident happened near Tsutenkaku Tower - a popular tourist landmark. Information on any injuries or… pic.twitter.com/BmBscJVwnt — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) January 21, 2025

No Casualties Reported So Far

🚨🇯🇵#BREAKING:MASSIVE FIRE ERUPTS NEAR OSAKA’S TSUTENKAKU TOWER Flames engulfed a commercial building near the iconic Tsutenkaku Tower in Osaka’s Naniwa Ward, sending plumes of dark smoke into the air. At least 26 fire trucks and a helicopter were deployed to contain the blaze pic.twitter.com/GjxTRXJNm5 — Md.Sakib Ali (@iamsakibali1) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)