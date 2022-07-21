Six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday, July 21 took oath as the 8th President of Sri Lanka amid economic crisis. However, the election of Wickremesinghe will force the protesters who ousted both Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa with their more than three months long continuous protest, back to the streets.

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as the President of Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/Sb7cxQlrTQ — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

Watch Video:

#WATCH Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as the President of Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/xo0txXR0ct — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

