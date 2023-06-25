A video is doing rounds on social media wherein residents of Russia's Rostov were heard yelling "shame" and "Traitors" at police personnel who came into the city after Wagner Group left late Saturday. A military coup led by warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia abruptly ended following a negotiated agreement between Moscow and the Wagner group. As part of the deal, Prigozhin will depart for Belarus, and all charges against him and his fighters will be dismissed. Russia-Wagner Group War: From Attending Wedding Ceremony to Graduation Event, Russians Continue Normal Routine Amid 'Civil War' Situation (See Pics and Videos).

Putin's Police Called 'Traitor'

People in Rostov yell 'shame' and 'traitors' at police who came in to the city after Wagner forces left. pic.twitter.com/bL1Rz8ZX4D — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2023

