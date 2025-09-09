Russia’s mysterious UVB-76 shortwave station, often dubbed the “Doomsday Radio,” sent out a second cryptic transmission on Monday, sparking intrigue among radio enthusiasts worldwide. The broadcast, aired on the 4625 kHz frequency, spelled out the codewords "NZHTI" and "HOTEL" to unidentified listeners. Reports say the one-minute message also included Russian names, numbers, and phrases such as “soft sign” and “five signs.” Known for its decades-long buzzing signal, the station has long been linked to secret military communications. Its latest activity follows previous transmissions earlier this year featuring coded words like "PANIROVKA" and "KLINOK." US President Donald Trump Indicates Readiness for Next Phase of Sanctions Against Russia After Moscow Launches Large-Scale Attack in Ukraine.

Russia’s UVB-76 ‘Doomsday Radio’ Sends New Cryptic Code

NEW 🚨 Russia’s UVB-76 ‘Doomsday Radio’ sends second cryptic broadcast today — codewords ‘NZHTI’ and ‘HOTEL’ transmitted to unknown listeners - reports pic.twitter.com/Qfa9LHHUMv — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 8, 2025

Doomsday Radio Broadcasts Codewords ‘NZHTI’ and ‘HOTEL’

Russia’s UVB-76 ‘Doomsday Radio’ makes its second cryptic broadcast today Codewords ‘NZHTI’ and ‘HOTEL’ spelt out for unknown listeners far from the motherland. pic.twitter.com/xewXElOFVT — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) September 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)