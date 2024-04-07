A Boeing 737 Southwest Airlines made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport in the United States after parts of the engine cowling detached. A viral video on social media shows the engine cowling of Southwest Airlines detaching and flapping during the flight. The flight, which took off from Denver International Airport and was bound for Houston, Texas, experienced an incident during takeoff. The pilots on board the Southwest Airlines flight declared an emergency landing to air traffic control after it was reported that a piece of engine cowling had detached and dangled off. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the matter. Fight on Southwest Airlines Video: Fistfight Breaks Out Between Two Passengers on Hawaii-Bound Southwest Flight, Watch Viral Clip.

Southwest Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing

🚨#BREAKING: A Boeing 737 Southwest Airlines had to Make a Emergency Landing after parts of the Engine Cowling Detaches 📌#Denver | #Colorado Currently, emergency crews and authorities are on the scene after a Boeing 737-800 Southwest Airlines Flight WN3695/SWA3695 departing… pic.twitter.com/eL8pP4uuY7 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 7, 2024

