The Met Office on Friday, December 6, issued a rare red weather warning ahead of the arrival of Storm Darragh in the UK. The Met Office has warned that parts of Wales and the southwest of England could experience significant disruption and a “danger to life” owing to 90mph winds on Saturday morning. Giant Sinkhole Appears in Merthyr Tydfil Residential Area Threatening To Swallow Homes, Pictures From Welsh Town in UK Go Viral.

Rare Red Weather Warning Issued in UK

JUST IN - Red weather warning issued for parts of Wales and south-west England ahead of Storm Darragh hitting UK - BBC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 6, 2024

