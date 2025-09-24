Super typhoon Ragasa has left 14 people dead and 18 injured in Taiwan. Typhoon Ragasa, the 18th typhoon of the year, hit Hong Kong today, September 24. It is now expected to make landfall in China's southern Guangdong province, which has evacuated over a million residents in preparation for the powerful storm's landfall expected later today. China’s National Meteorological Center said that Typhoon Ragasa is expected to hit Taishan and Zhanjiang in Guangdong between midday and evening on Wednesday. Typhoon Ragasa entered the South China Sea late Monday, September 22 and was located about 170 km southeast of Yangjiang City at 10 AM on Wednesday. The Super Typhoon Ragasa is forecasted to move northwest at 20 km per hour and make landfall on Wednesday evening along the coastal areas between Yangjiang and Zhanjiang. According to the state-run CGTN TV, Typhoon Ragasa can become the most powerful storm to strike China so far this year. Super Typhoon Ragasa Slams Hong Kong, Scary Videos Show Floodwaters Rushing Into Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Lobby.

Super Typhoon Ragasa Live Tracker Map on Windy

