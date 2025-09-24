Hong Kong raised its highest storm signal early Wednesday as Super Typhoon Ragasa, the strongest storm of 2025, battered the city, forcing streets to empty and waves taller than lampposts to crash along promenades. Videos on social media showed floodwaters smashing through the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel lobby, sweeping a person inside. The typhoon has already claimed at least 14 lives in Taiwan, with 124 missing after a barrier lake burst. Flights were cancelled at Hong Kong International Airport, schools closed, and supermarkets saw empty shelves. Typhoon 'Ragasa': 2 South China Cities to Suspend School, Production in Response to Approaching Typhoon.

Super Typhoon Ragasa Floods Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel in Hong Kong

Typhoon Ragasa strikes Hong Kong: images from Hotel Fullerton are scary. Prayers and thoughts with all. (Weather gods know of no boundaries: it has been a catastrophic few months).. prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8p6lCdEvLS — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 24, 2025

Floodwaters Sweep Into Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Amid Ragasa Storm

Apparent CCTV footage of the #HongKong Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel flood... https://t.co/AKnNrE5kfb pic.twitter.com/YcpY1JWBmr — Tom Grundy (@tomgrundy) September 24, 2025

Hong Kong Storm Signal Raised as Ragasa Slams City

Hong Kong raised its highest storm signal during the early hours of Wednesday as the city braced for Super Typhoon #Ragasa, the world’s most powerful storm of 2025. https://t.co/VL9QoQ0K2C #hongkong Photos: Kyle Lam/HKFP. pic.twitter.com/MhcgmqwR3g — Tom Grundy (@tomgrundy) September 24, 2025

