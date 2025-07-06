Texas floods have caused massive destruction after floods swept through central parts of the state early Friday morning. As per a report of Mint, at least 43 people have died, and many children from Camp Mystic, a summer camp located by the river, are still missing. The search and rescue operation is ongoing, with emergency workers working to find survivors. To support those affected, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a message on July 6, 2025, and said, “We are heartbroken by the devastating loss caused by the flooding in Texas. Thank you to the incredible first responders and all those providing aid. Apple will support relief and recovery efforts on the ground.” Elon Musk-run Starlink also announced support for those impacted by flooding in Texas. The post read, “Starlink is providing Mini kits for search and rescue efforts – ensuring connectivity even in dead zones – and one month of free service for thousands of customers in the region, including those who paused service so they can reactivate Starlink during this time.” Texas Floods: 13 Dead, Over 20 Kids From Summer Camps Missing During Major Flash Flooding in US (Watch Videos).

Tim Cook Says ‘Apple Will Support Relief and Recovery Efforts on the Ground’

We are heartbroken by the devastating loss caused by the flooding in Texas. Thank you to the incredible first responders and all those providing aid. Apple will support relief and recovery efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 5, 2025

Starlink Is Offering Mini Kits To Aid Texas Flood Rescue Efforts

In support of those impacted by flooding in Texas, Starlink is providing Mini kits for search and rescue efforts – ensuring connectivity even in dead zones – and one month of free service for thousands of customers in the region, including those who paused service so they can… — Starlink (@Starlink) July 5, 2025

