A last second manoeuvre from an airplane captain narrowly avoided a head-on crash at an airport in US’s Colorado last year after unclear communication between two aircraft and the traffic control center resulted in one plane taking off and the other landing on the same runway at the same time. The incident happened on January 22, 2022, when JetBlue Airways flight 1748 incurred a tail strike on its takeoff from runway 10, resulting in substantial damage to the airplane. Video of the takeoff appears to show the plane entering into a steep ascent, with the back of the plane hitting the ground. No one was injured during the incident. US Plane Crash: Small Plane Crashes on Asheville Highway in North Carolina, Videos Surface.

Two Planes Avoid Collision

NEAR MISS: Newly-released footage shows a JetBlue plane scraping its tail during an emergency takeoff last year to avoid a head-on collision with another plane at an airport in Hayden, Colorado. pic.twitter.com/kpv6RrfNpj — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 15, 2023

