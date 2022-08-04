The Apache Junction Police Department responded to 24 different calls for service related to flooding on July 28, 2022. Heavy rains wrecked havoc in Arizona, US. A video of a rescue operation has been shared by the AJPD. A woman was struck inside her car amid heavy floods. She was rescued but her dog was not located. The AJPD said "The incident you will see in this AJPD officer body camera is from a rescue of a motorist stranded in Weekes Wash."

Watch Video

On July 28, 2022, the Apache Junction Police Department responded to 24 different calls for service related to flooding. The incident you will see in this AJPD officer body camera is from a rescue of a motorist stranded in Weekes Wash. (1 of 5) pic.twitter.com/WXrrJMO6dp — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)