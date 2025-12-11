Google's Android announced launched "Emergency Live Video" feature that enables the users to get help in the critical situations. The new Android feature helps the people share vital visual information with emergency services in a single tap. Android said on its website, "Starting today, we’re introducing Emergency Live Video on Android. During an emergency call or text, a dispatcher can send a request to your phone to share live video. With a single tap, you can start securely streaming from your camera, allowing responders to quickly assess the situation and get you the right help in the moment." It will be a real-time view can also help people in danger guide you through life-saving steps, like CPR, until help arrives. YouTube TV Plans 2026: Google-Owned Platform to Launch New Sports-Based Packages Early Next Year.

Emergency Live Video Launched by Android

Today, we’re launching Emergency Live Video, a new way to show emergency responders what you're seeing when you call for help. Learn more ⬇️https://t.co/39CMxPENpJ — Android (@Android) December 10, 2025

